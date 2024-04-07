India is currently taking on Australia in a five-match Test series as preparation to the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The India vs Australia 2nd Hockey Match will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can get the IND vs AUS Hockey match live telecast viewing option on Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD. Fans get also get access to the live stream viewing option of the match on JioCinema mobile app and website for free. Indian Hockey Team Go Down 1–5 to Australia in Their Opening Game of Tour.

India vs Australia, Hockey Test Series 2024 2nd Match Live Streaming and Viewing Option

Match day 2 of the intense Australia vs India five-match test series unfolds! 🏑 Which side will dominate the field today? Catch all the action live on @JioCinema and @Sports18 (Sports18-3 and Sports18-1 HD). 📲#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #IndianMensTeam #EnRouteToParis… pic.twitter.com/3McnOnCXZj — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)