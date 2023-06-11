India would take on Korea in the final of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, June 11. The match will be played at Kakamigahara in Japan and it will begin at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be no live telecast of the match. But fans can watch live streaming of the game on the Watch.Hockey app and website. India Win Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 Beating Pakistan 2-1 in A Thrilling Final.

India vs Korea Live

Final Showdown ⚔️



Indian Junior Women's Team are ready to battle it out with Korea to claim the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 Championship 🏆



Catch all the action LIVE on https://t.co/pYCSK2hYka app 2:30 pm onwards.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/86VXwLxwy1— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 10, 2023

