India will lock horns with South Africa in their next game at the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The game will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munds International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 but unfortunately, they will not telecast this game. DD Sports will also not provide any live telecast of this game. Fans however can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of this game. You will have to subscribe to the platform to watch that. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India vs South Africa Will Not Be Telecasted DD Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)