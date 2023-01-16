New Zealand and Netherlands, both of whom had great starts in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, will hope to continue on that note when they take on each other in a Pool C match. The match would be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this contest will be available on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also provide live streaming of this match for free. Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)