Odisha Warriors have won the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 title with a 2-1 win over Soorma Hockey Club in the final on Sunday, January 26. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored the first goal of the match, giving Odisha Warriors the lead in the 20th minute of the match. However, Soorma Hockey Club bounced back through Penny Squibb who equalised eight minutes later through a penalty corner. The game was pretty intense with both teams giving it their absolute best but Odisha Warriors went ahead once again, with Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scoring once again with few minutes left. Odisha Warriors held onto their lead before going on to win the first-ever edition of the Women's Hockey India League.

Odisha Warriors Win Women's Hockey India League 2024-25

Watch Historic Moment When Odisha Warriors Became Women's HIL 2024-25 Winners:

🚨 History made! 🚨 Odisha Warriors are the 2025 Women’s Hockey India League champions after defeating Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 in a thrilling final. 🏆🔥 An unforgettable performance with Rutuja leading the charge. Congratulations to the champions! 🙌👏 #OdishaWarriors… pic.twitter.com/EO3JWgmecW — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 26, 2025

