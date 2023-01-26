Australia, Netherlands, Germany and Belgium have already made it to the semifinals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Ahead of the semifinals, the 9-16 classification round begins on January 26, 2023. In the second match of the classification round, Wales is set to take on the challenge of France. The match will commence at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda Sports Complex, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this game in India. You can also watch the free live streaming at the FanCode app and website. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hostar will also provide live streaming of this game. But fans will have to subscribe to the platform to enjoy that.

Wales vs France Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Wales vs France Live On FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

