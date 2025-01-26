The inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 final will be played between Soorma Hockey Club and Odisha Warriors on Super Sunday. The Soorma Hockey Club vs Odisha Warriors high-voltage match will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. The grand finale of the Women's HIL 2024-25 will begin at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports Network owns the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. Fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Soorma Hockey Club vs Odisha Warriors, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Women’s HIL 2024–25: Soorma Hockey Club Register Comprehensive 5–1 Victory Over Delhi SG Pipers.

Soorma Hockey Club vs Odisha Warriors Live Streaming

