In the first-ever edition of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL), Delhi SG Pipers will clash against Odisha Warriors on January 12. The Delhi SG Pipers vs Odisha Warriors Women's hockey match will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium and will start at 8:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the Women's HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Delhi SG Pipers vs Odisha Warriors, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL 2024–25: With an Eye on Summit Soorma Hockey Club Gear Up To Face Hyderabad Toofans.

Delhi SG Pipers vs Odisha Warriors Women's HIL Live

