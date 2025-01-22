The Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 next match will be played between Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Delhi SG Pipers on January 22. The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Delhi SG Pipers will be played in Ranchi. The much-awaited clash will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network owns the live telecast rights of the Women's HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. Fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Delhi SG Pipers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. 'HIL Will Be a Game-Changer for Indian Hockey,' Predicts Lalit Kumar of UP Rudras Ahead of 2024–25 Season.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Delhi SG Pipers Live Streaming

.@srbt24 would be eyeing the 3 points against @DelhiSG_Pipers to stay in the hunt! Will they succeed? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HeroHIL #HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague #WomensHILDebut #WomensHIL2025… pic.twitter.com/f9R3KASqpi — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 22, 2025

