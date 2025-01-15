Dominant India Women will lock horns against the Iran Women in their next match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Wednesday. The India Women vs Iran Women clash will be hosted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Stadium in New Delhi. The much-awaited encounter will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 matches. Fans can watch the India vs South Korea women's match live telecast on Star Sports Network channels. Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for the Star Sports Network, and it will provide live streaming of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 matches. However, viewers need to have a subscription for the same. Priyanka Ingle To Lead Indian Women’s Kho Kho Team in Inaugural World Cup.

Day 3 Schedule of Kho Kho World Cup 2025

DAY 3 SCHEDULE 🗓️ The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 madness rolls on. Don’t miss the intense women’s matches and back your favourites with all you've got! 🏃‍♀️💨 📺 Catch all the LIVE action of the #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 on Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, Doordarshan and on the Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/k35tD5dtPD — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 15, 2025

