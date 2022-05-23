India and Pakistan go up against each other in what is expected to be an intense clash at the Asia Cup Hockey 2022. The match, which is scheduled to be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium will get underway at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This game would be telecasted live on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 Select/HD. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

It's India vs Pakistan in our first match of the Hero Asia Cup 2022 (Men) Catch the Action LIVE on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Disney+Hotstar!#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/PL1ZMf7sQP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)