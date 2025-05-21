In a crucial playoffs qualification tie, Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, May 21. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options of MI vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. IPL 2025: DC Owner Parth Jindal Urges Indian Premier League To Relocate Clash Against MI Amid Rain Threat in Mumbai.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 Live

Do-or-Die for #DC! ⚔️ @AxarPatel’s preparation mantra revealed! 💪 Will he power Delhi to stay alive in #IPLRace2Playoffs? 🔥 #IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvDC | WED, 21st MAY, 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/ADkT5X36jq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2025

