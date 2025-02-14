Pakistan and New Zealand clash in the final of the Tri-Series 2025, which will be the last match for both sides before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The action in Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 Final be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)on February 8. Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the PAK vs NZ ODI match live telecast on Sony Sports TV channels. For PAK vs NZ live streaming online fans can access FanCode’s official website and app with nominal subscription charges. Fans can also watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 Final on the Sony Liv App. Babar Azam Requests Fans and Media to Not Call Him 'King' During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 Post-Match Press Conference, Says 'Mujhe King Shing Na Bolein..' (Watch Video).

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 Final

