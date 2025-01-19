After thrilling action on the first two days, the Pakistan national cricket team is set to continue proceedings against the West Indies national cricket team in the first Test, day 3, on Sunday. Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The opening Test will start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of any live broadcaster the PAK vs WI Test series will not be telecasted live in India. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 day 3. Shan Masood Gets Run Out After He Was Caught Ball-Watching During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Score

🇵🇰: 109-3 with a lead of 202 runs Noman and Sajid wreaked havoc with the ball before Shan's fifty steered Pakistan in the second innings 🏏#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/i8acVDz3ew — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 18, 2025

