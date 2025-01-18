Shan Masood was run out after he was involved in a miscommunication with Kamran Ghulam on Day 2 of the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 1st Test 2024 on January 18. This happened in the 28th over of Pakistan's second innings being bowled by Jomel Warrican when the left-hander defended the ball which went on the off-side. The Pakistan captain, keeping his eyes on the ball and started to take his run. Kamran Ghulam, at the non-striker's end, trotted off and almost reached the other end when Shan Masood stuttered a bit and eventually, he fell way short of his crease at the non-striker's end. Shan Masood's innings of 52 off 70 deliveries came to an end with this run out. ‘Ya Brother Come to the Graveyard’, Mohammad Rizwan Welcomes West Indies Batter Kevin Sinclair With a Sledge During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Shan Masood's Run Out Here:

Shan Masood Run Out for 52 During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025

RUN OUT! A mix-up and Shan Masood pays the price! Pokes a full delivery fine on the off side, hesitates on the run, and a direct throw to Warrican seals his fate. The skipper is caught well short—no need for a review. pic.twitter.com/mpX4hGUiBq — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) January 18, 2025

