The Bangladesh National Cricket Team would look to stretch their lead against the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team when they resume proceedings on Day 5 of the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025, on Saturday, June 21. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim will look to repeat their performance from the first innings. The fifth and final day of the SL vs BAN 1st Test will commence at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) from the Galle International Cricket Stadium. In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025, and fans can find viewing options of SL vs BAN 1st Test Day 5 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch SL vs BAN 1st Test live streaming on SonyLIV and also on FanCode apps and websites. But for that, a subscription (SonyLIV) or a match/tour pass (FanCode) would be needed. ‘RCB Also Have A Cup…Where’s Your?’ Sri Lanka Fan Teases Bangladesh Cricket Team Fan, Watch Viral Video.

SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 Day 5 Live Streaming

𝐀 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 🦁 Watch #SLvBAN 1st Test - LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/YUJtM7eUlV — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 17, 2025

