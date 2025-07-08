Sri Lanka and Bangladesh take on each other in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, which is tied at 1-1, making this contest a decider. The SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 is set to be hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and starts at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025, and fans can find viewing options for SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV and also on the FanCode app and website. But for that, a subscription (SonyLIV) or a match/tour pass (FanCode) would be needed. Wanindu Hasaranga Becomes Second-Fastest To Reach 100 ODI Wickets for Sri Lanka, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025.

SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online

A 𝐃𝐨-𝐎𝐫-𝐃𝐢𝐞 game awaits! 🔥 Can Sri Lanka clinch a T20I win, or will Bangladesh stun them with back-to-back wins? 👀 Watch #SLvBAN 3️⃣rd ODI - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/gnziDwCbyf — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 8, 2025

