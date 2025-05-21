With the series tied 1-1, United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh clash in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on May 21. The UAE vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the UAE vs BAN 2025 three-match T20I series live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. However, fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for online viewing options of UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025, which will require a subscription worth INR 25. UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Thrilling Final Over From UAE vs BAN Cricket Match.

UAE vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 Live

A top-heavy Bangladesh side, a resurgent UAE & Sharjah under the lights 🏟️ This isn’t just a warm-up - it’s a proving ground for what’s next. Catch the action-packed T20Is LIVE on FanCode 📱#BANvUAE pic.twitter.com/qzdVmgczq3 — FanCode (@FanCode) May 17, 2025

