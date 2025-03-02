The second WWE Premier Live Event (PLE) of the year, the Elimination Chamber 2025 will feature some of the best wrestlers battling it out in a steel cage in men's and women's chamber matches to win a title shot at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will be held in Toronto, Canada, and will start at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2 in India. The official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India are Sony Sports Network in India, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of Elimination Chamber 2025 on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 TV Channels. Fans can find an online viewing option for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, which will need a subscription. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Other Confirmed Wrestlers for the Mega PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Live

