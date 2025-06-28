The WWE is set to host Night Champions 2025 PLE, which will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28. The Night of Champions 2025 is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no Night of Champions 2025 live telecast available in India. This is due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Netflix is the official live streaming partner of WWE events in India. Fans can watch the WWE Night of Champions 2025 live streaming on the Netflix app and website, but after purchasing a plan. WWE Night of Champions 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 PLE Details

Wherever you are in the world, you do not want to miss #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/qTAdGPuugm — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2025

