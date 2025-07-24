Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, also known as Terry Gene Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday, July 24. The WWE two-time Hall of Famer's cause of death was cardiac arrest at his Florida home. Hogan was born on August 11, 1953. The Great was one of the finest wrestlers of his era. Hogan was an icon who helped transform professional wrestling into a billion-dollar entertainment industry. Apart from wrestling, Hogan was a prolific entertainer. He starred in films including Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny. Hogan also led a VH1 reality show titled "Hogan Knows Best" from 2005 to 2007. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

Grew Up Watching Hulk Hogan

Greatest Icon in Pro Wrestling History

RIP Legend

RIP Champ

RIP Childhood Hero Hulk Hogan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)