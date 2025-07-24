Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, also known as Terry Gene Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday, July 24. The WWE two-time Hall of Famer's cause of death was cardiac arrest at his Florida home. Hogan was born on August 11, 1953. The Great was one of the finest wrestlers of his era. Hogan was an icon who helped transform professional wrestling into a billion-dollar entertainment industry. Apart from wrestling, Hogan was a prolific entertainer. He starred in films including Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny. Hogan also led a VH1 reality show titled "Hogan Knows Best" from 2005 to 2007. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

Grew Up Watching Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was a wrestler I grew up watching and brought so much inspiration to a lot of wrestlers. — DylanOnTheGo (@dylonmusk_) July 24, 2025

Greatest Icon in Pro Wrestling History

The greatest icon in the history of pro wrestling. Hulk Hogan is the reason why wrestling became mainstream and wrestlers can offer cross-over appeal outside of the squared circle. He was more than a wrestler. He was an attraction. A huge loss to wrestling and pop culture. pic.twitter.com/DmEVFtIesT — WBG84 (@WBG84) July 24, 2025

RIP Legend

RIP Legend 🙏 Hulk Hogan passed at the age of 71 . You won a million of hearts 🥺😔 #hulkhogan Rest in Peace#wwe#wrestling#riplegendpic.twitter.com/IquWt5kaXQ — Gurdayal Singh (@Gurdayal_1984) July 24, 2025

RIP Champ

Let's put aside what type of person Terry Bollea was. Let's instead celebrate what Hulk Hogan did for wrestling. He put wrestling on the map and did so much for the business. A true legend in the industry and there will never be anyone like him again. RIP Champ. #hulkhogan#rip — Randy Guiles (@giggityguiles) July 24, 2025

RIP Childhood Hero Hulk Hogan

Our childhood hero and WWE legend Hulk Hogan is no more. RIP Legend 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/lHo0g8bN09 — DEBASISH SARKAR (@sdebasish1234) July 24, 2025

