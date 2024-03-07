The first season of the Indian Street Premier League is underway with Majhi Mumbai winning the first match of the tournament. The next match will be between Chennai Tigers and Tiigers of Kolkata The match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, Chennai Singams vs Tiigers of Kolkata will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The Chennai Singams vs Tiigers of Kolkata will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Chennai Singams vs Tiigers of Kolkata Live on Sony Sports Network

Aaj hoga Chennai Singams aur Tiigers of Kolkata ka ultimate showdown. Watch the Indian Street Premier League, Season-1, live and exclusive, only on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV!#Street2stadium #EvoluT10n #isplt10 #ZindagiBadalLo #DikhaApnaGame #ChennaiSingams… pic.twitter.com/9Dt2Y02fDc — ISPL (@ispl_t10) March 7, 2024

