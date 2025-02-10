Jalen Hurts has been named MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the Super Bowl 2025 after the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs to become the champions, in New Orleans on Monday, February 10. Jalen Hurts was instrumental in the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl LIX, as he completed 17 of 22 passes while throwing 221 yards and registering two touchdowns. With this win, the Philadelphia Eagles denied the Kansas City Chiefs the opportunity to become the first team in history to win the Super Bowl three consecutive times. Jalen Hurts also joined an elite list of Super Bowl MVPs, which includes Tom Brady and Joe Montana among many others. Super Bowl 2025: Philadelphia Eagles Win Super Bowl LIX, Deny Kansas City Chiefs Historic Three-Peat With Dominant Defense in 40–22 Rout.

