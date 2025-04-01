John Cena and Cody Rhodes engaged in an epic promo battle on WWE Monday Night Raw in London on March 31. The 'Cenation' leader walked out to boos once again and was interrupted by WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes who exchanged some intense words with him. John Cena said that he was going to 'bury him' like he did with everyone else as the fans have been claiming for years. The 16-time champion also called Cody Rhodes a 'sociopathic nepo baby' and 'an errand boy who got lucky'. Cody Rhodes hit back, saying that he never faced 'you can't wrestle' chants from the fans after which the verbal showdown turned physical. It ended with Cody Rhodes dropping John Cena with the Cross Rhodes and pointing to the WrestleMania 41 sign. When Is WrestleMania 41? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE Two-Night PLE Featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

'I'm Going to Bury You' John Cena to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes Hits Back at John Cena

John Cena Goes Off on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes Hits John Cena With Cross Rhodes

