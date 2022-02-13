The first match of the day at the PKL 2021-22 is between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba. The game has a start time of 07.30 pm IST at the Sheraton Grand Bangalore. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

Make the most of your Sunday with a Triple Panga Showdown 🕺 Steelers 🆚 Mumboys ⚔️ Bulls 🆚 Panthers 💥 Yoddhas 🆚 Giants 💪 📖 Read more about today's fixtures here 👇https://t.co/u4MWynGXll — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)