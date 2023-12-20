Bengaluru Bulls have many star performers on their roster, but managed just two wins in six games so far. The team from South stands eighth in the PKL Season 10 standings, and will face in-form Puneri Paltan side. The exciting game of PKL 2023 will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls live-streaming. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Puneri Paltan on Top, Telugu Titans Remain in Bottom Spot With No Wins in Five Matches

