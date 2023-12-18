Pro Kabaddi League season eight winners Dabang Delhi KC are 10th in the points table despite raider Naveen Kumar’s star performances. Naveen Kumar has the most points via raids in PKL Season 10 and now faces the tough challenge of the Puneri Paltan team. Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2023 will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC live-streaming. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Bengal Warriors on Top, Telugu Titans Remain in Bottom Spot With No Wins in Five Matches

