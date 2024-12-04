Fifth-placed Telugu Titans will go up against UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 4. The Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas PKL 11 match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network are TV broadcasting partner for the PKL 2024-25 matches. The Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas PKL 11 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2024 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Ajit Chauhan’s Stellar Performance Leads U Mumba to Victory Over Puneri Paltan in Maharashtra Derby.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas PKL 11 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)