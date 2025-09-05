U Mumba will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in match 15 of the PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) on Friday, September 5. The U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match is set to be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partners of the PKL 2025 and fans can watch the U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options can watch the U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025: First-Ever Golden Raid in Pro Kabaddi League History Sees Ashu Malik Seal Thrilling Win for Dabang Delhi KC Against Puneri Paltan (Watch Video).

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧, 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝! 🔥 Expect #GhusKarMaarenge intensity from the very first raid as both teams fight to take control! ⚡#ProKabaddi 👉 #UMumba 🆚 #BengaluruBulls | FRI, 5th SEP, 7:30 PM! [Sunil Kumar, U Mumba, Akash Shinde, Bengaluru… pic.twitter.com/MegkTa6u0H — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 5, 2025

