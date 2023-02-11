The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 enters it's 13th and final day after several days of competitive sporting action on Saturday, February 11. The day will witness only two events like Wrestling and Swimming. The day starts with the wrestling and the hockey events on 7:00 AM. Maharashtra has extended the lead at the top of the medal tally with 154 medals. Haryana and hosts Madhya Pradesh also had a good campaign and stand at 2nd and 3rd position. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated: Table Toppers Maharashtra Continue Reign On Day 12.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule On Day 13

