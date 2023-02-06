The schedule for Day 8 of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 have been released and there are some exciting events lined up for February 6. The day's action will start with shooting and slalom, which are medal events. Weightlifting is the third medal event of the day. Apart from these, Mallakhamb, football (both girls and boys), kabaddi and tennis are the other events slated to be held on Monday. On Which Channel Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch Khelo India Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of KIYG 5th Edition.

Check KIYG 2023 Day 8 Full Schedule and Timings Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)