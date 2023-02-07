Action continues in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 and it now moves to day 9. As per today's (February 07) schedule, medals events will take place in weightlifting, slalom, swimming and Fencing. Apart from these, athletes will be in action in hockey, rowing, mallakhamb, tennis and kabaddi. Meanwhile, as per the latest KIYG medal tally, Maharashtra occupy top spot followed by Haryana and hosts Madhya Pradesh. On Which Channel Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch Khelo India Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of KIYG 5th Edition.

Check KIYG 2023 Day 9 Full Schedule and Timings Here:

