Kickboxer Nikhil Suresh died after his opponent landed a punch on him during a State Level Kickboxing Championship match in Bengaluru. The accident took place on July 10 during the tournament being held at Pai International Building located in Jnana Jyothi Nagar. The horrific moment has been captured on camera which shows the 23-year-old Suresh dropping down lifelessly in the ring after being punched by his opponent.

Watch Video Here:

#Karnataka #Bengaluru Police have registered a negligence case against organisers after boxer Nithin died after he received a blow from opponent in state level kickboxing championship. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/PgiwkPK4Tp — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) July 14, 2022

