Lovlina Borgohain has assured India with the second medal. She will at least win a bronze medal for the country. Mirabai Chanu was the one who first clinched a silver medal and now the Indian boxer has given us yet another moment of glory. Needless to say that the netizens have lauded her. Vijender Singh, RP Singh took to social media to praise the Indian boxer.

Reactions:

This is a BIG punch ❤️ You continue to make us proud #LovlinaBorgohain and keep India’s flag high & shining at #TokyoOlympics2020. Well done 👏 @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/RYFACkNXUN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2021

Kiren Rijiju

India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal🇮🇳 What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina🥊@LovlinaBorgohai has reached semi-finals and looking for Gold medal in #Tokyo2020 Olympics!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Rc3IU93svF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2021

Vijender Singh

RP Singh:

Remember the name! #LovlinaBorgohain . She ensures 2nd medal for #TeamIndia at Tokyo; Beats former World Champion from Taipei 4:1 to reach the Semis.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4g1lKPF3Gb — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 30, 2021

