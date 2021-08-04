Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday, August 4, won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight boxing event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing the semifinal bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. Her victory received widespread appreciation on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets:

Here's how Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted:

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju was 'extremely proud'

Dear @LovlinaBorgohai , you have made our country proud! Hearty congratulations on winning Olympic Bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement!#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/M4FDjENZ0w — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021

'Hearty congratulations' from the Indian vice-president:

Hearty congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain for bagging a bronze medal in the Women's Welterweight Boxing competition at the #TokyoOlympics2020. She has made the entire nation proud. My best wishes for her future endeavours. @LovlinaBorgohaipic.twitter.com/Y8F9Gp0QMb — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 4, 2021

Former boxer Vijender Singh too shared his thoughts

And it’s bronze in boxing 👊🏽🇮🇳 proud of you #LovlinaBorgohain — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 4, 2021

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir praised the Indian boxer:

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted:

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for the Bronze medal. Being a debutant your phenomenal bout at @Tokyo2020 is an inspiration for many. This is just the beginning, you have long way to go. #Boxing #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/QtrM5tnyxz — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 4, 2021

