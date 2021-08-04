Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday, August 4, won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight boxing event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing the semifinal bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. Her victory received widespread appreciation on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets:

Here's how Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted:

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju was 'extremely proud'

'Hearty congratulations' from the Indian vice-president: 

Former boxer Vijender Singh too shared his thoughts

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir praised the Indian boxer: 

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted: 

