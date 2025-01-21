ICC (International Cricket Council) chairman Jay Shah met International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland earlier this week. Pictures of Jay Shah meeting and interacting with Thomas Bach were shared by the ICC on social media with the spotlight being on the inclusion of cricket as a sport at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and beyond. As was announced earlier, cricket will make a return to the Olympics for the first time since the 1900 Olympic Games. Earlier, Jay Shah also had met Brisbane Olympic Games 2032 organising committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

Jay Shah Meets IOC President Thomas Bach

