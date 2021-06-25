Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal & Rahi Sarnobat bag a Bronze Medal in the ISSF World Cup 2021.

Medal Alert! Bronze medal for India in 10m Air Pistol Team (Women) event at Shooting World Cup in Croatia. Trio of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal & Rahi Sarnobat defeated Hungarian team 16-12 in Bronze medal match. pic.twitter.com/DicUsySYj3 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 25, 2021

