Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians have unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming 2025 edition. In a clip shared by MI, on their social media platforms, captain Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Verma, and Suryakumar Yadav could be seen donning the new Blue-and-Gold iconic MI jersey. Throughout the video, skipper Pandya could be heard promising the fans that players will bring back their legacy of MI to Wankhede, and overcome the horrors of IPL 2024, where the franchise finished last in the standings. Check out MI's new jersey below. MI IPL 2025 Schedule: Mumbai Indians' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Mumbai Indians Unveils New Jersey For IPL 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)