Luka Donci is setting and breaking records at a young age with his scoring and also playmaking. On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks became the victim of Doncic’s plays as he went on to score 73 points -surpassing his 60 points personal best and setting a franchise record for most points in a single game. Doncic is now only behind Legendary scorers, Kobe Bryant (81 points) and Wilt Chamberlain (100 Points, 78 Points) in the record books. Luka made 25 of 33 shots from the field, 8 of 13 3-pointers and 15 of 16 free throws. The field goals set another personal record. With his dominating performances this season, Luka Doncic is selected as a Western Conference Stater for the 2024 NBA All-Star game. Mavs will now play Sacramento Kings at home next. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s Franchise Record for Most Points, Achieves Feat in Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Game,

Luka Doncic Records Fourth Highest Points in Regular Season

Luka is now tied for the fourth-most points scored in a single game in NBA history 🤯 (via @DallasMavs, h/t @NBAHistory) pic.twitter.com/J1Lmzdj7sQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 27, 2024

