With NBA 2024 All-Star games just around the corner, the league has finalized the 2026 host. The Los Angeles Clippers' new Intuit Dome, set to open next August, will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, the league said Tuesday. NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement at a press conference at the still-under-construction arena, alongside Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. NAB 2024 All-star games will be played in Indiana while Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center will host NBA 2025 All–Star games. NBA All-Star 2024 Results: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead All-Star Fan Voting After First Round.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announcing NBA 2026 All-Star Game Host

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)