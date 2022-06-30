Olympian Neeraj Chopra had to settle for a second-place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 despite registering an Indian national record throw of 89.94m at the event. Grenadian Anderson Peters took the gold with a throw of 90.31m.

What a competition in the men's javelin. A meeting record of 90.31 sees @peters_oly claim his 2nd win of the season... ...but it's an Indian record of 89.94 for runner-up @Neeraj_chopra1!#StockholmDL #DiamondLeague 📷 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/OD5VDeKOBi — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2022

