Neeraj Chopra continues his impressive 2022 as the Indian Javelin Throw star broke his own national record throw in the event. The 24-year-old recorded a distance of 89.94m at the Diamond League In Stockholm in the first attempt. He had earlier set the Indian national record of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Neeraj Chopra improves his own national record with a throw of 89.94m at the Diamond League In Stockholm in first attempt — Newsd (@GetNewsd) June 30, 2022

Watch Video

That's a record breaking start for Neeraj Chopra. New NR 89.94. 90m barrier !!! Let's see pic.twitter.com/zvn2zZAUjq — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)