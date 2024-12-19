Janakpur Bolts will lock horns clash with Karnali Yaks in Qualifier 2 of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season on Thursday, December 19. The Karnali Yaks vs Janakpur Bolts clash will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground and start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster for NPL 2024 is Star Sports, which will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network Channels. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Karnali Yaks vs Janakpur Bolts Yaks live streaming viewing option. Brian Lara Arrives in Nepal To Attend Inaugural Edition of Nepal Premier League (Watch Video).

Karnali Yaks vs Janakpur Bolts NPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Karnali storms through the Eliminator to face Janakpur who's fresh off a loss in Qualifier 1. The finale is just one step away—who will claim the final spot in the Grand Finale?🤔⚡#SBLNPL | #HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/N7XL4vdJCI— Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 18, 2024

