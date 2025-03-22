The first Indian woman to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match, Puja Tomar will be back in action when the MMA fighter clashes against Shauna Bannon on March 22 in UFC Fight Night 254 London. The Puja Tomar vs Shauna Bannon UFC fight will be held at the iconic O2 Arena and start at 10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC, who will provide live telecast viewing options for Puja Tomar vs Shauna Bannon UFC fight on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, and 4 TV channels. The live-streaming viewing options of UFC London will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. UFC Star Conor McGregor Set To Run for Ireland President.

Puja Tomar Back in Action in Octagon

