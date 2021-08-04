On the day when boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched a bronze medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, we have yet another name who has assured the country of another medal. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya had stormed into the finals of Men's 57kg freestyle competition. So India would least bag a silver medal for now. His feat was hailed by former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and many other netizens. Ravi Kumar Dahiya Assured of Silver Medal At Tokyo Olympics 2020 After Advancing To Men's 57kg Freestyle Final.

Let's check out the tweets below:

One of the finest and most dramatic comeback by Ravi Kumar Dahiya! India is confirmed of another Olympic medal as Ravi is through to the 57kg FINAL in men's #Wrestling at #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8dn6VdFKhk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021

Wow:

Wow. Ravi Kumar Dahiya 🇮🇳 beats Nurislam Sanayev 🇰🇿 in Men's Freestyle (57 kg) #Wrestling Semifinals. Into the FINALS! Silver 🥈 confirmed. Hunt on for Gold 🥇 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 4, 2021

Another one:

Thirteen years after the last Indian man to win an Olympic medal - his idol Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya is guaranteed another. He has won all his bouts in Tokyo by fall or technical superiority. Kept his cool, didn't let some gamesmanship from the Kazakh Sanayev get to him. pic.twitter.com/1o3CtWu1YU — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 4, 2021

Rajdeep Sardesai:

Wow wow wow! Ravi Kumar Dahiya: remember the name! What a comeback from 9-2 down. Scripts history, by becoming the second Indian wrestler to reach a final bout! Guaranteed a silver, promises gold! Go for it. You make us proud Ravi! #Olympics #Wrestling #Cheer4India — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 4, 2021

