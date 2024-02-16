Rhythm Sangwan continued her impressive run in 2024 season with top place finish in the 10m Air Pistol Event At Shooting World Cup 2024. Her best effort was 98 points on the fifth attempt, while her lowest mark was 95 on the final attempt. Manu Baker on the other hand thrived in last shot with 99 points to secure third place finish. Both players advance to final of 10m Air Pistol Event at Shooting World Cup 2024 in Spain. Earlier in January Sangwan won mixed air pistol old medal in Egypt with Ujjawal Malik. She also secured her place in Paris Olympics by winning bronze medal in 25 m sports pistol at the Asia Olympics Qualifiers. Rhythm Sangwan Secures India’s Record-Breaking 16th Paris Olympic Quota Place in Shooting With a Bronze Medal in Women’s 25m Pistol Event at Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker Advance Into Final of 10m Air Pistol Event

Just in: Both Rhythm Sangwan & Manu Bhaker advance into FINAL of 10m Air Pistol event at Shooting World Cup in Spain. In Qualification: Rhythm 1st (580 pts) | Manu 3rd (576 pts) pic.twitter.com/V7Px4mP5mg — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) February 16, 2024

