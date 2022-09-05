Mohammad Rizwan, who was in severe pain after sustaining an injury to his right knee, during the India vs Pakistan, Super 4 round in Asia Cup 2022, was sent for scans. After being injured in the first innings, Rizwan did come out to bat and did so very well in the run chase. However, after the match, the wicketkeeper-batter had an MRI scan. He has also been recommended a precautionary follow-up scan.

Mohammad Rizwan Injury Update:

