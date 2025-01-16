Joburg Super Kings will take on Pretoria Capitals in the 10th match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) League 2025 on Thursday. The Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals blockbuster action will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The 10th match of the SA20 2025 will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. SA20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of South Africa T20 League Season 3.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘂𝘇𝘇𝗲𝘀 Looking for the Thursday night jol? You'll find it at Wanderers: #JSKvPC Tickets still available at https://t.co/ZlMDiqGXuR#BetwaySA20 #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/2oc9jvdwEJ — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 16, 2025

