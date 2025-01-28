The South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 league is getting interesting day by day. In the next match of the tournament, Pretoria Capitals will face Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday. The Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings clash will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The much-awaited clash will be hosted at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Paarl Royals Becomes First Team To Bowl 20 Overs Of Spin In Franchise Cricket, Records Feat During SA20 2025 Match Against Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Live

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙞𝙜 𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙙 #PCvJSK Tonight we return to Centurion, home of the big sixes for another epic #BetwaySA20 battle. Pretoria v Joburg - who will claim the victory? Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. 🎟️ https://t.co/Vdy9gXoF7f pic.twitter.com/ZHZQTlXg6V — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 28, 2025

