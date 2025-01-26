The 22nd match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) season 2025 will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Paarl Royals Becomes First Team To Bowl 20 Overs Of Spin In Franchise Cricket, Records Feat During SA20 2025 Match Against Pretoria Capitals.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡#JSKvSEC is going down at the Bullring at 15:30 today. Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. Limited tickets still available online and at the stadium: https://t.co/VurO9wlgUx#BetwaySA20 #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/dEPCfG7OAW — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 26, 2025

